FOURTH FLOOR BALCONY

University student falls to his death from roof while taking call

Police say he had come home to his apartment drunk around 3am

In Summary

• He was found unconscious on the first floor, bleeding from his nose and ears

• He was pronounced dead after a few minutes in hospital

by ANDREW KASUKU
11 July 2019 - 00:00
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: /THE STAR

A student of the Technical University of Mombasa died after falling from the rooftop of his apartment in Kisauni on Tuesday night.

Edwin Polien, a third year student of the Environmental Health department, fell from the fourth floor.

Kisauni OCPD Julius Kiragu said Polien had come home drunk around 3am.

He then answered a call while sitting on the balcony.

Moments later, he was found unconscious on the first floor. He was bleeding from his nose and ears and was rushed to Jocham Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after a few minutes.

"We suspect he lost steps as a result of being drunk," Kiragu said while ruling out suicide.

The body was taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.

TUM student union chairperson Dennis Okang'a said, "We are saddened by the death of our fellow comrade. We ask that we be careful in our campus life. Our prayers go out to the family."

Polien was living with a guardian.

