Two bodies fished out of Lake Naivasha

Fishermen in Lake Naivasha have recovered the bodies of two unidentified men amidst suspicions they were murdered elsewhere.

The bodies were found near Kamere on the southern part of the lake and none had any identification documents.

Following the incident, fishing operations were temporarily halted as fishermen gathered to view the bodies.

The first body was found floating in the lake on Monday evening by fishermen laying their nets along South Lake.

David Kilo said as they were retrieving the body on Tuesday morning, they stumbled on the second body a few meters away.

Kilo is the chairman Lake Naivasha Boat Users Association.

“This is abnormal as they are not the foot fishermen that frequent the shores of this water body,” he said.

He added that both men were fully clothed.

In the last couple of months, more than 10 bodies have been found dumped on various roads in and out of the town with the victims suspected to hav ebeen strangled.

Last month, four bodies of men were found dumped along the Moi North Lake Road with indications that they had been strangled using a wire.

Fisherman Sam Otieno said the two did not hail from South Lake and none of the other fishers recognised them.

“There was no boat that ventured into that part of the lake last night and it’s really worrying where the bodies came from and who dumped them here,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Longonot trading centre in Naivasha found the body of a farmer hanging from a tree.

The man apparently committed suicide outside his parents' house in unclear circumstances, with residents blaming depression.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the two incidents, adding that they had launched investigations into the identity of the two men whose bodies were found in the lake.

“All the three bodies have been collected and taken to the Naivasha Subcounty Hospital mortuary and our officers are keenly following up the lake’s matter,” he said.

