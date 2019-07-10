My statement on narcotics was not directed at Joho, says Ichung’wa

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa says the press statement he issued in January on illicit drug trade was not directed at Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

In response to a defamation suit, Ichung’wa has denied that the press statement was malicious. He says it was made as an opinion.

Joho is seeking exemplary and aggravated damages. He says he has suffered a loss to his reputation. But Ichung’wa argues that the governor has suffered nothing to warrant any grant of damages.

“If any publication was done following the press release, then the publication was a fair comment and contained a matter of public interest," he says.

"I have no authority to cause the press release to be published in print or electronic media or whatever platform and I want to put Joho to strict proof.”

Joho, in his suit papers, had claimed that the statement was malicious and calculated to malign him. He says his attention was drawn to a video clip of Ichung’wa who had called a press conference purposely to comment or make statements with innuendos about him.

The statement, according to Joho, meant to demonstrate to society that he is a cheat, a thief and a corrupt individual who is unfit to hold public office.