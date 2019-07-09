Two suspected thieves lynched in Bomet

Two suspected thieves were on Saturday morning burnt to death by an angry mob in Mitimingi village, Bomet.

The men are said to be part of a gang that has been terrorising residents.

Residents said the men had returned to their house after completing their mission in the wee hours of the morning when they were busted.

Angry residents stormed their hideout following a tip-off from a reformed member of the gang. Weapons which they have been using to commit crimes were found in their house.

One of the residents who spoke to the Star said a gang of 10 has been moving around at night on motorcycles and stealing from people's homes.

Bomet police commander Naomi Ichami said,"We are investigating the incident. For now we can confirm that one person died while the other has been rescued by officers...They are suspected to be thieves."

The incident comes a day after a high-level security meeting in the county over the next rising insecurity in the region.

The meeting was led by Rift Valley regional police commander Edward Mwamburi among other senior officers and county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding.

Two days ago, Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui wrote to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai seeking his intervention over the cases. He said car thefts and burglaries are on the increase.

Tonui has accused senior officers in the county of laxity and he wants all of them transferred.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)