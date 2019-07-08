No thank you: Former Chief Justice turns down Haji appointment to chair task force

Retired Chief Justice Bernard Chunga has turned down an offer by DPP Noordin Haji appointing him to the Taskforce for the Operationalisation of Inspection Unit.

He was appointed in a Gazette notice last week.

In his letter to Haji, the former chief justice cited “other pressing commitments" he has undertaken elsewhere as the main reason he turned down the appointment.

“I regret to advise that I will not be able to undertake the appointment due to other pressing commitment I have undertaken elsewhere,” Chunga wrote on Monday.

“It remains to wish you, your office and the task force the very best results in all your endeveavours."

Chunga resigned as Chief Justice in 2003.

He had previously worked as Deputy Public Prosecutor and was the lead counsel in the commission of Inquiry into politician Robert Ouko’s death.