Moses Kuria hits out at Ruto and Raila

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has urged Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to tone down personal attacks against each other.

He said the differences between the two leaders are the cause for the rising political temperature in the country.

“Every day in the news it’s all about Ruto and Raila as Kenyans continue to suffer. It’s time we forgot about the two,” he said.

The outspoken legislator noted that poverty levels in the country had risen sharply yet leaders continued to bicker without offering solutions to the citizens.

“We have years to go before the next general elections but Kenyans are waking daily to politics from their leaders instead of development,” he said.

Kuria and other leaders under the umbrella of Team Wanjiku were on a tour of Gilgil.

He said his faction was committed to uniting all the communities in the country and addressing the economic challenges facing them.

East Africa Assembly MP Simon Mbugua said that the only way of dealing with the current challenges was by changing the constitution.

“It’s a fact that Kenyans are suffering and it’s time that we decided to amend the current constitution so that it meets the demands of Kenyans,” he said.

Former Madaraka MP Reuben Ndolo defended President Uhuru Kenyatta's development agenda noting that negative publicity was affecting it.

“We have some evil and corrupt elements in the government who are derailing President Uhuru's development projects and we shall deal with them,” he said.

Others who spoke were former MP Kalembe Ndile and former chairman of Mungiki Maina Njenga.

The two promised to go round the country and unite all Kenyans despite the differences among their leaders.

“The current economic crisis does not recognize tribe or age and its time we united as a country to make sure we fight corruption head-on,” Kalembe said.

