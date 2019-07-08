Close

MARGARET KOBIA PROFILE

Margaret Kobia: Little Meru girl who wanted to be a teacher

"I was born in Meru county and grew up in a rural setup that was endowed with family resources,” the CS for Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs told the Star.

• Kobia is the firstborn in a family of seven children, five daughters and two sons (one deceased). Her father was a policeman and the mother a housewife.

by HENRY MAKORI
08 July 2019 - 07:00



A little girl can dream big. Growing up in the green hills of rural Meru in the 1960s, Margaret Kobia was impressed by her female teacher in primary school...

