Margaret Kobia: Little Meru girl who wanted to be a teacher

In Summary
• Kobia is the firstborn in a family of seven children, five daughters and two sons (one deceased). Her father was a policeman and the mother a housewife.
A little girl can dream big. Growing up in the green hills of rural Meru in the 1960s, Margaret Kobia was impressed by her female teacher in primary school...
