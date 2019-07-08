Close

Laboso set to return to Kenya anytime now after treatment in India

In Summary

• Details of what ails the governor are yet to be made public

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
08 July 2019 - 21:46
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
Image: FILE

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is expected in Kenya in the coming days after being away in India undergoing treatment.

The governor's office sent out a statement on Monday saying Laboso will continue receiving treatment locally under her doctor's advice.

"Dr Laboso is grateful for the moral support and the prayers she is receiving from the public and well-wishers," the statement said.

Laboso assured residents services will be delivered smoothly.

Details of what ails the governor are yet to be made public, with county officials insisting it is a private matter.

Last week, politicians, including former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto, visited Laboso on India, where she was receiving treatment.

Laboso to be discharged soon, deputy says

Laboso responding well to treatment and her condition has improved.
3 days ago
