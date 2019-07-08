Laboso set to return to Kenya anytime now after treatment in India

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is expected in Kenya in the coming days after being away in India undergoing treatment.

The governor's office sent out a statement on Monday saying Laboso will continue receiving treatment locally under her doctor's advice.

"Dr Laboso is grateful for the moral support and the prayers she is receiving from the public and well-wishers," the statement said.

Laboso assured residents services will be delivered smoothly.

Details of what ails the governor are yet to be made public, with county officials insisting it is a private matter.

Last week, politicians, including former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto, visited Laboso on India, where she was receiving treatment.