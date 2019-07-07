Early detection, ARV treatment offers hope for HIV cure

Could early treatment with antiretroviral (ARV) therapy help the body fight off HIV?

African researchers believe studies they are conducting show promise for a more effective treatment and possible cure for HIV at a lower cost.

In research currently going on at the HIV Pathogenesis Programme (HPP) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE) researchers are investigating whether ARVs treatment started within days of exposure to HIV could rid the body of the virus.

SANTHE is a network of multidisciplinary experts empowering African scientists in pioneering basic, clinical and translational research to inform vaccine development and HIV cure strategies.

Focusing on the epicentre of the epidemic, South Africa, where 7.1 million people are living with HIV, SANTHE is collaborating with leading academic institutions, non-profits and community groups worldwide on translational research, efficacy studies in animal models and community perspectives of HIV cure.

The consortium of researchers from Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia, is one of the 11 awardees of the US$100 million DELTAS Africa programme supporting the Africa-led development of world-class researchers and scientific leaders in Africa being implemented by The African Academy of Sciences (The AAS) through its programmatic platform, the Alliance for Accelerating Excellence in Science in Africa (AESA), with the support of Wellcome Trust and the UK Department for International Development (DfID).

“In one of the studies, we are trying to come up with a strategy for people to live without ARVs after treatment and to ensure HIV does not come back. In the research we are conducting, we are treating young women in South Africa with ARVs immediately they are infected," Thumbi Ndung’u, SANTHE programme leader and HPP scientific director says.

The participants in the study are tested twice a week, so we can immediately detect if they are infected. These individuals might be easier to cure,” Ndung’u adds.

SANTHE is collaborating in the study with the Females Rising through Education Support and Health (FRESH), a community-based programme that has since 2012 reached out to young women at risk from HIV based in Durban, South Africa.

Findings from the study will have a major impact on HIV cure strategies and will help African governments and health officials plan for interventions, drawing on lessons from cutting-edge research in the country with the biggest HIV epidemic in the world.

The basic research science on biological samples from FRESH participants and performed at HPP under Ndung’u’s leadership is based on statistics indicating that young women are very high risk and bear the disproportionate burden of the HIV epidemic. Over two-thirds of 24-year-old women in South Africa are infected with HIV.

The programme enrols local women who are HIV negative. Their blood samples are frequently tested (every two weeks) the HPP to see if anyone has recently contracted the virus.

If they have, they start ARV therapy and, in turn, provide further samples for the study. Most of the young women in FRESH are disadvantaged and a lot of them are out of school, but through the programme they can get economic opportunities, or even go back to school.

There are some interesting preliminary findings from the study. For example, HIV usually depletes a person’s CD4 cells – but not so in these women, if they are treated early. The team is looking to study whether this has long-term benefits.

Ndung’u’s colleague, Krista Dong, who leads the FRESH study, is collaborating with the SANTHE scientists on a two-pronged prevention strategy clinical trial - enrolling the highest risk group at the epicentre of the HIV epidemic and treating early to provide an opportunity to conduct pure research.

“Thumbi Ndung’u and our teams at HPP and FRESH will be implementing a clinical trial focused on “cure” or ‘post-treatment control”, enrolling young women whose HIV infection was detected during their enrolment in the FRESH study,” says Dong adding:

“This is a novel treatment that will be given to HIV-infected individuals, that involves a combination of two or three broadly neutralizing antibodies (‘BNAbs’ pronounced bee’-nabs), plus an immunomodulatory agent.”