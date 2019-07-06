Uhuru tours Kisumu Port after visit to Magufuli's home

• Raila was accompanied by top security officers from the county, officials from Kenya Railways and Kenya Ports Authority.
• A spot check by the Star saw persons from the National Youth Service and Prison warders busy clearing the bush around the port.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is on a tour of Kisumu City after a two-day tour of Tanzanian President Magufuli's home.
Uhuru on Saturday inspected the ongoing rehabilitation works of the Kisumu Port.
Also at the port are CSs James Macharia (Transport) and George Magoha (Education) among other government officials.
The visit comes after ODM Leader Raila Odinga's recent visit to the Kisumu port to inspect the ongoing Sh3 billion rehabilitation works aimed at reviving the port.
Raila who arrived at the Kisumu airport in the morning went straight to the port where he checked the ongoing work before leaving the port.
Members of the fourth estate who went to cover the event were barred from accessing the port with security guards told that it was a private meeting only for Raila to leave using another route as journalists waited.
Security has also been tightened within the port with journalists locked out of the facility during the president's visit.
The renovation of the port is meant to allow bigger vessels to dock in Kisumu to enhance trade with neighbouring countries.
The renovated port is expected to be officially commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo.
Last week, the 1,000-tonne and 91-meter-long MV Uhuru ship cargo which President Uhuru according to sources had ordered for its repair and be ready to roar by August 15 when the port will be commissioned finally roared.
It was all joy for engineers and officials at the port as MV Uhuru engine was ignited and let to roar for hours.
The Lake Victoria cargo ferry has been grounded for years but residents are optimistic that once it starts operations, more job opportunities will be created.
Interior CS Fred Matiangi toured the facility two weeks ago and said it will create more employment and business opportunities.
The government has already released Sh500 million for the face-lift with the remaining Sh2.5 billion to be pumped in soon.
Matiangi who had also toured the port to inspect ongoing works is expected in another tour in the company of Transport CS James Macharia anytime next week.
“The President has ordered that we pull out all the stop, including different authorities like Kenya Railways, Kenya Ports Authority, National Youth Service, Kenya Navy amongst others, so that we clean up this place. it will be revamped and people will get employed,” Matiang'i said.
On June 14, President Uhuru and Raila visited the port to check the progress of construction works. The two leaders were also at the port in January.