Uhuru tours Kisumu Port after visit to Magufuli's home

Security has also been tightened within the port with journalists locked out of the facility during the president's visit.

The renovation of the port is meant to allow bigger vessels to dock in Kisumu to enhance trade with neighbouring countries.

The renovated port is expected to be officially commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo.

Last week, the 1,000-tonne and 91-meter-long MV Uhuru ship cargo which President Uhuru according to sources had ordered for its repair and be ready to roar by August 15 when the port will be commissioned finally roared.

It was all joy for engineers and officials at the port as MV Uhuru engine was ignited and let to roar for hours.

The Lake Victoria cargo ferry has been grounded for years but residents are optimistic that once it starts operations, more job opportunities will be created.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi toured the facility two weeks ago and said it will create more employment and business opportunities.

The government has already released Sh500 million for the face-lift with the remaining Sh2.5 billion to be pumped in soon.

Matiangi who had also toured the port to inspect ongoing works is expected in another tour in the company of Transport CS James Macharia anytime next week.

“The President has ordered that we pull out all the stop, including different authorities like Kenya Railways, Kenya Ports Authority, National Youth Service, Kenya Navy amongst others, so that we clean up this place. it will be revamped and people will get employed,” Matiang'i said.

On June 14, President Uhuru and Raila visited the port to check the progress of construction works. The two leaders were also at the port in January.