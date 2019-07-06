Close

Teen who called mum prostitute while armed with knife charged

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
06 July 2019 - 00:00
A teenager, 17, has been charged with creating disturbance by insulting his mother that she was a prostitute.

The Form Four student is accused that on June 28 on Zimmerman estate in Kasarani, he used abusive language to his mother and threatened her with a knife.

According to court documents, the boy's mother was in the house with a visitor talking about their business.

 

The accused was in the bathroom taking a bath after being suspended from school for stealing a shirt from a student.

Police reports show the mother was complaining to the visitor about how the accused was disturbing her since he was suspended from school.

The suspect overheard the conversation and began hurling insults at his mother. He is alleged to have called her a dog and a useless woman.

When he came out of the bathroom, he continued with the insults and almost beat her up, causing the mother to flee to her bedroom. The suspect is reported to have followed her with a knife yet the mother was naked.

The mother screamed and alerted the neighbours who came and rescued her. The boy was escorted to the police station with the help of the neighbours and later arrested.

The suspect denied the charges before principal magistrate Merisia Opondo and told the court that his mother was a prostitute.

“Your honour my mother is a prostitute and I cannot lie. The knife was for my self defence,” he told the court.

 

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be heard October 8.

 

