Kenya ready for Luo president, Central clerics say

A section of clerics from Central Kenya has called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to run for president in 2022 and promised to support him.

The clergymen under the auspices of Covenant Clergy Alliance said the region and the country are ready to have a president from the Luo community, noting that the former Prime Minister is the only one fit to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking after a meeting in Juja town, the clerics led by Calvary Chosen Center bishop David Kariuki Ngari said Raila has proven to be a leader with the interest of Kenyans at heart after the handshake with Uhuru.

They said the truce between Raila and Uhuru has fostered peace in the country and created a harmonious relationship among communities.

“We are very ready to have a president from the Luo community and we are urging President Uhuru to support Raila because he is the only man who will continue with his development agenda in 2022. Again, Raila is Mt Kenya region’s friend. He has never been an enemy as purported by some selfish politicians,” Ngari said.

The bishop said since Raila and Uhuru joined forces to unite the country, they have been able to significantly combat corruption.

“The duo have worked together tirelessly to slay the corruption dragon in the country. Voting in Raila will make sure that corruption becomes a thing of the past. But voting some other people will be like licensing graft for another two decades,” he said.

The clerics reprimanded a section of leaders who have been criticizing the former Prime Minister for his alliance with Uhuru.

“Leaders must respect Raila. He is wise and knows what’s best for the country. We’ve heard people branding him as the lord of poverty while they are the ones taking the country to the dogs,” said pastor Amos Ochuka.

The men of the cloth backed calls for a referendum, saying that time is ripe to change the Constitution to create an inclusive government.