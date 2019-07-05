Form task force on varsity mergers, Uasu says

Lecturers have asked Education CS George Magoha to form a task force to advise on merging public universities.

The ministry had given universities three months to prepare a list of the institutions to be merged and those to be shut down.

At a meeting with vice chancellors and finance officers of the 31 public universities and seven university colleges on Thursday, Magoha asked the administrators to lay the ground for the drastic measures.

The VCs are expected to come up with the number of academic or non-academic staff to be laid off, the programmes to be merged and campuses to be closed.

“The ministry has no policy framework on the directive. How much money has the CS put aside to pay the people he is proposing to be laid off?” Uasu secretary general Constantine Wasonga asked.

“The time of giving roadside proclamations ended with Kanu. In Kenya, no public university has ever been merged with another.”

According to the officials, the national executive committee requires that any proposal for change involves vigorous participation among all the key stakeholders including the lecturers and students.

The union expressed concern that most of the old universities were going through financial hardships and merging them with young ones that are doing well will transfer the burden.