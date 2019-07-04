Detectives seek to detain Dennis Itumbi for 14 days, to probe Tangatanga WhatsApp group

The prosecution on Thursday sought to detain digital strategist Dennis Itumbi for 14 days to allow time for investigations.

According to the prosecution, the matter being investigated touches on the security of the state hence releasing him will be taken as a joke.

The prosecution wants to forensically examine Itumbi's phone.

The investigations are to include looking into a WhatsApp group called Tangatanga movement group with 256 members.

The defence argued the arrest of Itumbi was just for drama as the WhatsApp group has a total of 256 members who were not all arrested.

"The WhatsApp group includes governors, senators and MPs who are influential, yet he is a mere public servant, Itumbi, who is not in a position to interfere with or influence these influential members," the defence said.

Itumbi was arrested in Nairobi's CBD on Wednesday.

He was taken to DCI headquarters and spent the night at Muthaiga police station.