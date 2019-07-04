Court allows State House intruder to get mental treatment

A Milimani court has allowed a man shot after jumping over State House fence to be treated for a mental disorder.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi directed that Brian Kibet be remanded at Kilimani police station as his family makes plans for his treatment.

“If the police agree to release him, then this court has no problem. This is a matter that requires family assistance,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate gave the directions after finding the accused unfit to take plea after Kibet’s father gave an account of his son’s mental condition.

“Brian was diagnosed with a psychotic disorder after three encounters where he walked long distances with no course,” his father, Kevin Bera, said.

Bera said his son, a mechanical engineering student, once walked from 6pm to 2pm the following day.

“He left our home in Kitale and walked to a place known as Lortum in West Pokot, in January last year,” Bera said.

In February the same year, Brian left Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Juja and walked over 100 kilometres to Mt Kenya and tried to climb the mountain illegally.

“He was arrested and locked up at Naromoru police station,” Bera said.

Three months later, Kibet once again set from home in Kitale and walked to Athi River.

“We located him and took him to Eldoret where he was diagnosed by a psychiatrist with the mental disorder,” he said.

Bera said after months of treatment, his son improved a lot.

“We stayed with him for a month after until he requested to go back to school, there was an exam in October,” Bera recounted.

In May, he called to inform me that he had passed all the units and was due for the second semester.