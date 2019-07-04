Bill to ban holding patients, bodies by hospitals over bills

It will be illegal for hospitals to detain patients and bodies due to non-payment of bills if a proposed bill is passed.

The Access to Health Bill co-sponsored by Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch and Nyando counterpart Jared Okelo seeks to protect all patients, particularly vulnerable groups, from being detained over the inability to pay medical bills.

Other people unable to pay would also be protected.

It also seeks to ensure no one is denied emergency care for lack of funds.

Should the bill pass, health facilities will not be able to detain children, women, elderly citizens, persons living with disability, youth, those from minority groups and indigents.

Everyone has a right to security and freedom, the Bill says.

A report in April said discharged patients unable to pay were sleeping on floors and living in deplorable conditions. Some children were detained along with adults of the opposite gender.

A report by the Health ministry said in April, 387 bodies were being detained at the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary.

Some 300 patients were being detained in various hospitals but were eventually released.

“There is no property value in a dead body and it subjects the person, whether dead or alive, to indignity which is prohibited under the Constitution,” Oluoch said.

He presented the Bill to the National Assembly Health committee on Tuesday.

The Bill sets penalties for facilities violating the law.

“There are circumstances where people have lost their lives because institutions were unwilling to give them proper emergency medical care which we now want to make a right," Oluoch told the committee.