Uhuru to Visit Magufuli at his Milimani home in Tanzania

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this Friday expected to visit his Tanzania Counterpart John Pombe Magufuli.

According to a statement by Magufuli's press team, Uhuru will be on his personal two day tour to the Republic of Tanzania where he is scheduled to meet Magufuli.

"The President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive in the country on Friday at 4am and head to President Magufuli's home in Milimani Chato District," read part of the statement.

The statement said the two presidents will hold bilateral talks after the meeting.

Uhuru's visit comes after recent spat between the two countries after Starehe MP Charles Njagua was captured issuing threats against foreigners doing businesses in the CBD.

In a heated debate in Parliament, legislators threatened diplomatic action against Kenya following incitement remarks.

The legislators said Kenya should not only distance itself from the sentiments but must also prove action against the MP.

Opposition leader Freeman Mbowe told the Parliament that though Jaguar had uttered the words as an individual person, such cannot be ignored as it can easily put the lives of Tanzanians who have invested in the country.

Mbowe said such xenophobic statements must not be taken lightly as many lives are at stake.

“Mr Speaker we have specifically been mentioned by the said MP and we cannot sit and ignore. Kenya government must move swiftly and act against such actions that might breed enemity with our Kenyan brothers,” Mbowe said.