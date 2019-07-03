TSC now free to punish teachers who skipped training

A teachers' union has withdrawn a case against the employer's planned disciplinary of 221 tutors for disrupting the new curriculum training in April.

Employment and Labour Court judge Byram Ongaya had earlier issued orders stopping the Teachers Service Commission from proceeding with the disciplinary exercise until the case is determined.

In the case, the Kenya National Union of Teachers had cited failure to comply with the TSC Code of Regulations, and without considering the affected teachers' side of the story contrary to the rules of natural justice.

Ongaya on Tuesday allowed the request by Knut to have the matter withdrawn. The TSC can now proceed with the disciplinary action.

Last week, 15 teachers filed an application at the labour court requesting to have their names removed from the case filed by Knut so that the administrative process against them by the employer can proceed and a determination made.

This came even as it emerged that teachers who missed the training had not been paid for two months.

“The teachers are apprehensive the said Judicial Review proceedings and or determination may take long and go beyond December 2019, hence prolonging their financial suffering,” they argued.

The reasons for the suspension include neglecting duty by refusing to attend the curriculum training, inciting teachers who were attending the training, insubordinating the curriculum support officers.

In April, 91,320 teachers were trained on the new curriculum. The training was faced with strong opposition from Knut who accused the ministry of implementing the curriculum illegally.