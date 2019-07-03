Jaguar's bail ruling today, accused of incitement

The court will rule on Wednesday whether Starehe MP Charles Njagua will be released on bail.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has completed its probe into allegations that he incited residents against Chinese and other foreign traders in the CBD. That's his constituency.

The MP was remanded because the DCI said he was influential and could interfere with witnesses and the investigation.

Through his lawyer Dancan Okatch, Njagua said his detention since Wednesday last week was based on mere allegations and suspicion.

"The witnesses are not known to the applicant and the applicant has a constitutional right to be released on bail or bond, pending investigations, his application said.

In a video that went viral, a man who appeared to be the MP was captured threatening to invade the premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD.

The MP has been remanded at Kileleshwa police station since Friday last week.

(Edited by V. Graham)