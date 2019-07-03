Close

XENOPHOBIA ALLEGED

Jaguar's bail ruling today, accused of incitement

In viral video a man appearing to be Jaguar threatens foreign traders in the CBD

In Summary

• DCI has completed investigations into allegations  Njagua incited residents against Chinese and other foreign traders.

• Allegedly threatened to invade foreigers' premises. 

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
03 July 2019 - 05:00
Starehe MP Charles Njagua /HEZRON NJOROGE
Starehe MP Charles Njagua /HEZRON NJOROGE

The court will rule on Wednesday whether Starehe MP Charles Njagua will be released on bail. 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has completed its probe into allegations that he incited residents against Chinese and other foreign traders in the CBD. That's his constituency.

The MP was remanded because the DCI said he was influential and could interfere with witnesses and the investigation.

Through his lawyer Dancan Okatch, Njagua said his detention since Wednesday last week was based on mere allegations and suspicion.

"The witnesses are not known to the applicant and the applicant has a constitutional right to be released on bail or bond, pending investigations, his application said.

In a video that went viral, a man who appeared to be the MP was captured threatening to invade the premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD.

The MP has been remanded at Kileleshwa police station since Friday last week.

(Edited by V. Graham) 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
03 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    23h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

Latest Videos