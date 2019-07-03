Jaguar released on Sh500,000 bail

Starehe MP Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has been released on Sh500,000 bail.

He is to deposit Sh500,000 bond and a surety of a similar amount.

Jaguar denied charges of incitement to violence before Milimani magistrate Francis Andayi.

The MP is accused of making xenophobic remarks in a video that went viral on social media, the MP was captured threatening to invade premises of foreigners doing businesses in the CBD which is within his constituency.

Njagua was arrested on June 26 and the magistrate directed that the MP should be held at Kileleshwa police station.

The government distanced itself from remarks made Jaguar against foreigners doing business in the country.

The State in a statement last Wednesday said Jaguar's "unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanise foreign communities and incite local constituents undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for, and has to be condemned".

Jaguar was captured in a video that has since gone viral telling foreigners engaging in business within the CBD which is his constituency to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they will be forcefully removed.

The MP, flanked by his supporters, had threatened to invade the premises of foreigners, rough them up and take them to the airport where Interior department and Immigration would deport them.

But Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau said Kenya deeply regrets the careless and inciteful language in public utterances made by Member of Parliament.