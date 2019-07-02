15 Burma market traders charged with selling bushmeat

Fifteen traders at the Burma market in Nairobi were on Monday charged with selling bush meat worth Sh800,000.

The charge sheet showed the suspects were found selling bush meat of wildlife species on June 27 at about 4 pm.

They were with others who were not before the court.

Police ambushed the traders in a stall where they were allegedly selling 800kg of giraffe and zebra meat that was contained in four deep freezers, without a permit.

Francis Macharia, Godfrey Muraya, Julius Ngugi, Charles Mwema, Ephantus Mugo, John Mwangi, Paul Kigotho, Jeremiah Gichuki and Elisper Muthoni were arrested on Thursday.

Others were Susan Muthoni, Jerusha Njeri, Martha Opilu, Leah Irungu, Maureen Karimi and Margaret Macharia.

They were arraigned before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto at the Kibera Law Court where they denied the charges.

Police opposed their bail arguing that the team has an extension that is still at large. The prosecution said those at large pose a great threat to Kenya’s mainstream source of foreign exchange.

According to the prosecution, the team is led by the first accused Macharia, whom police believe is the ring leader of the bushmeat trade in Nairobi and Kajiado.

“The associates of the accused persons are still at large and are yet to be arrested,” prosecutor Charles Mwangi said.