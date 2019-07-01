Kenyans to recognise best healthcare providers

Kenyans will have an opportunity to pick out hospitals, counties, individuals and institutions with outstanding performance, contributions and improved healthcare.

This will be done through the Quality Healthcare Kenyan Awards.

The first of its kind in Kenya, the award recipients will be recognised during a gala dinner at Radisson Blu on Wednesday.

The awards present an opportunity for citizens to make their voices heard.

The awards aim to recognise and laud organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the Kenyan health sector and will act as an impetus towards improving health services.

The awards seek to honour excellence and innovation in the health sector for quality patient-centred care.

A brainchild of Zawadi Brand Solutions Limited (ZBS Ltd) and Amref Health Africa, the initiative will recognise outstanding performance and highlight the impact of these contributions on the Kenyan health sector, including a People’s Choice Award.

The initiative also unites the public and private sectors towards a common goal and creates a platform for collaboration.

“Amref Health Africa in Kenya seeks to strengthen the health system towards sustained health outcomes and attainment of lasting health change in Africa by developing strategies that champion quality and are aimed at enhancing Human Resources for Health, Innovative Service Delivery and Health Financing to increase health access to communities,” Dr Meshack Ndirangu, country director, Amref Health Africa in Kenya, said.

He said the collaboration with QHKA seeks to support the government’s Big Four agenda on Universal Health Coverage.

Grace Ndegwa, director and co-founder of the Quality Healthcare Kenyan Awards said, "Past surveys have shown important gaps in the quality of care in Kenya."

“By engaging and empowering people and communities to drive quality, we can create an environment that demands and promotes equal access to quality patient-centred care.”

The 2019 award categories include an award of excellence in improving access to primary care services, advancing maternal and child health, health facility innovation project of the year, student innovation project of the year and lifetime achievement award.