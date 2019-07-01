Close

Kenya to reserve land for South Sudan at Naivasha Inland Container Depot

• The talks between President Kenyatta and President Kiir will focus on matters of bilateral and multilateral importance.

by PSCU
News
01 July 2019 - 13:01
President Uhuru Kenyatta and South Sudan's Salva Kiir at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Image: PSCU

Kenya will set aside 10 acres at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD) for South Sudan, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

"To ease the movement of goods to South Sudan, the government has responded to the request by South Sudan to set aside 10 acres," he said.

Uhuru spoke at State House, Nairobi, on Monday after receiving President Salva Kiir, who is in Kenya for a two-day state visit.

Kiir was received in an elaborate ceremony that included a 21-gun salute.

At the formal welcome ceremonies, the visiting Head of State inspected a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Army.

The national anthems of Kenya, South Sudan and that of the East African Community were played by the military band. The two leaders held one-on-one talks where they are expected to talk about issues of mutual interest before leading their respective national delegations in bilateral talks. The two Heads of State then addressed a joint press conference at State House.

The talks between President Kenyatta and President Kiir will focus on matters of bilateral and multilateral importance including trade and the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in South Sudan. The issue of peace in South Sudan has been of major concern to Uhuru, who has been at the forefront in attempts at finding a lasting solution to the instability in the East African country.

