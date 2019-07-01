Change everything! Bedroom edition

The Kitchen may be the heart of the home, but the bedroom is your sanctuary. Surrounded by you dearest possessions, you are both the most vulnerable and most comfortable in your room.

It is where you head after a long day of work, casually tossing your formal clothes before you head over to your cupboards for more comfortable attire. It is where you retreat to when the house is overrun with guests as it is usually the only room that is truly only yours.

It is where you gossip with your friends, splayed across the bed, your phone held up to your ear. It is where after a hot bath, you finally sink into the mattress, lay down your head and rest, preparing yourself for another day.

Decorating your bedroom should never be stressful. It should be a culmination of the little things that make you feel at peace. Maybe its the large sumptuous bed with the ornate head board, or maybe you like things minimalist, either way your room should be a representation of who you are.

