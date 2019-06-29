Lomorukai replaces Nanok as ODM vice chair

ODM has reiterated its commitment to supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on corruption.

National party officials said they will also back efforts to unite Kenyans and promote peace. They spoke after a during a two-day NEC meeting that ended on Friday in Nakuru.

It was attended by party leader Raila Odinga, secretary general Edwin Sufina, chairman John Mbadi, and Siaya Senator James Orengo, among other top leaders.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok became the latest victim as the party intensified its efforts to instill discipline and ensure members espouse its aspirations.

Sifuna said there are plans and strategies to revamp the party and lay the ground for the next General Election. They announced the removal of Nanok as party vice chairman on grounds that he has publicly disowned the party.

The party said the county chief had shifted allegiance to DP William Ruto and it was no longer tenable that he holds the position.

“Following numerous public pronouncements that he has quit the ODM party, the NEC has unanimously resolved to replace H.E. Gov. Josphat Nanok as the party vice chairman with Loima MP Hon. Jeremiah Lomorukai.”

On May 14 when Ruto made a three-day tour of Turkana, Nanok declared his support for the DP’s presidential bid.

“As 14 governors from Rift Valley, we are working on a plan to fully support the Deputy President and form the next government because the whole country is focusing on Rift Valley to produce the next President. As Turkana people, we want to be part of that government. I will not accept to be outside government again,” he said.

The NEC officials also reviewed a report that was commissioned to examine internal processes and related issues as the leaders continue working towards strengthening the movement.

“On party primaries, the NEC resolves that the party shall employ universal suffrage, electoral colleges, consensus and direct ticket backed by a scientific process as the four ways of identifying candidates at each election, as the circumstances in each region demands,” Sifuna said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)