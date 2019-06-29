Close

VIOLATIONS OF EQUALITY

Gender commission role unknown despite continued funding

Commission says the public does not seek help from them because they don't know what it does

In Summary

• Kenyans perceive the commission as a women-only agency. They are not aware agency investigates violations of equality and inclusion. 

• The commission received Sh445 million funding from the government in the previous financial year. 

by NJERI MBUGUA MbuguaENjeri
News
29 June 2019 - 00:00
Chief Justice David Maraga and newly sworn-in NGEC commissioners Joyce Mutinda, Priscilla Nyokabi and Mureithi Chomba at the Supreme Court, August 29 last year
NOT WOMEN-ONLY: Chief Justice David Maraga and newly sworn-in NGEC commissioners Joyce Mutinda, Priscilla Nyokabi and Mureithi Chomba at the Supreme Court, August 29 last year
Image: COURTESY

The National Gender and Equality Commission has said limited awareness of its functions has resulted in few Kenyans seeking help from them. 

Low visibility at the grassroots level and inadequate exercise of its quasi-judicial powers are other reasons why Kenyans do not reach out to them.

This is despite the commission's financial support from the government steadily increasing by over Sh200 million between the 2013-14 and 2017-18 financial years.

The commission received Sh445 million funding from the government in the previous financial year. 

For instance, the commission secretary Betty Nyabuto said, Kenyans were not aware that the commission can investigate violations of equality and inclusion reported by members of the public. 

She was speaking during the launch of its 2019-24 strategic plan in Nairobi on Friday.

Examples of such violations include femicide, gender-based violence, homicide, discrimination against persons with disabilities and older persons in the community. 

Director of programmes and research Paul Kuria said while victims have the option, they do not have to physically report in the commission offices. 

Reports may also be made at the equality and inclusion commission's website.

"After we have got those contents then we have the mandate to undertake the rapid assessment, put a report together and develop an advisory," he said. 

Kuria said the commission will also inform the complainant of the progress made with their complaints.

Another challenge identified is the perception by the public that the agency advocates just for women. 

"We are an equality and inclusion commission and as it says in our mission, we aim to promote gender equality and freedom for all," chair Joyce Mutinda said. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Gender equality not fight against boy child

Policies made not to bring the boy child down but to give everyone an equal chance
Opinion
3 months ago

Gender equality vital in business

Study shows companies that observe gender diversity tend to make more profits
Opinion
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NJERI MBUGUA MbuguaENjeri
News
29 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Al Shabaab executes man who married mother and daughter
    9h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Finally, a solution to sex-for-fish trade
    18h ago Big Read

  4. Corridors of Power
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  5. Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time this month
    1d ago World

Latest Videos