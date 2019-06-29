Gender commission role unknown despite continued funding

The National Gender and Equality Commission has said limited awareness of its functions has resulted in few Kenyans seeking help from them.

Low visibility at the grassroots level and inadequate exercise of its quasi-judicial powers are other reasons why Kenyans do not reach out to them.

This is despite the commission's financial support from the government steadily increasing by over Sh200 million between the 2013-14 and 2017-18 financial years.

The commission received Sh445 million funding from the government in the previous financial year.

For instance, the commission secretary Betty Nyabuto said, Kenyans were not aware that the commission can investigate violations of equality and inclusion reported by members of the public.

She was speaking during the launch of its 2019-24 strategic plan in Nairobi on Friday.

Examples of such violations include femicide, gender-based violence, homicide, discrimination against persons with disabilities and older persons in the community.

Director of programmes and research Paul Kuria said while victims have the option, they do not have to physically report in the commission offices.

Reports may also be made at the equality and inclusion commission's website.

"After we have got those contents then we have the mandate to undertake the rapid assessment, put a report together and develop an advisory," he said.

Kuria said the commission will also inform the complainant of the progress made with their complaints.

Another challenge identified is the perception by the public that the agency advocates just for women.

"We are an equality and inclusion commission and as it says in our mission, we aim to promote gender equality and freedom for all," chair Joyce Mutinda said.

Edited by R.Wamochie