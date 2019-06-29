Court ruling has vindicated me but does not save Ruaraka land from Mburu

The finding that the court has made that the land is public land was open knowledge from the word go.

On 13 December 2016, I got orders from the Environment and Lands Court stopping any transactions on the disputed piece of land.

It was also decided that the said parcel of property is public land.

However it is important to note that yesterday's decision of the High Court does not override the decision of the High Court in the petition of 617 of 2012 which said the land belonged to businessman Francis Mburu.

It was an earlier court decision that said the land was private property under the ownership of Francis Mburu.

The decision now does overrule the other ruling and this is why; this are two conflicting rulings of a court with the same power.

One is a bench of the ELC which has the same status as the High court and the other one is by the commercial division of the High Court by Justice Mabeya.

The case I am battling at the Court of Appeal currently is therefore very important. It seeks to quash this petition 617 of 2012 that gave Mburu ownership rights.

Mburu can therefore use the earlier ruling to claim the ownership of the land.

Now that this case has confirmed ownership, I have been vindicated and will pursue the matter seeking refund of taxpayers money that has been lost.

However, there is contempt of court by government officials.

NLC members were also in court and were served but they went ahead with the transaction.

It is also suspect that none of the transactions made is supported by a Cabinet Paper.

No a single document was produced as minutes guiding the transaction. as done as a direct procurement.

This were unilateral decisions by Principal Secretaries and the businessman and even in doing so they disregarded the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

Thus I will seeking two things.

One is to have the 2012 decision overruled so that Mburu cannot go back to claim ownership of the land.

Second, will be to have justice be served so that government officials repay back taxpayers money and have them out of office because this are people not fit to hold public office.