Arrest pregnant girls, says Jumwa

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa wants pregnant girls arrested and jailed with their unborn children to avoid discriminating against the boys for teenage pregnancy.

Jumwa said both teenage boys and girls deserve equal punishment because they commit an offence of engaging in unlawful sexual behaviors.

Speaking during the annual Malindi education day celebrations at Barani Secondary School, the MP told the provincial administration and the police to take action against both boys and girls if they were serious in ending teenage pregnancy.

"Whoever is taken to court in cases of teenage pregnancy is a boy the law cuts all ends all girls and boys should be arrested if we need to solve the problem," she said.

The MP spoke a time the county government is conducting a vigorous campaign against the menace.

She wondered why girls normally say they were cheated by the boys when they get pregnant yet they both take part in the action.

"I would urge the area OCPD to always ask for the girl who was pregnant if a boy is arrested over teenage pregnancy," she said.

Jumwa said the only case where the boy can be prosecuted alone is when he engages in defilement.

During the meeting, the MP had proposed an amendment to the National Government Constituency Development Funds act to allow payment of full scholarship for bright needy students from poor families.

"I want to change the law to facilitate the children fully from clothing and other items to full school fees , just like the Equity’s wings to fly or KCB," she said.