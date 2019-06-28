Meru family in agony after jumbo tramples son to death

A family in Nchoroiboro, Imenti North, is in mourning after their son was killed by an elephant near his home.

Boniface Kirimi, 26, was trampled to death by the jumbo on Wednesday. The family is asking for compensation from the Kenya Wildlife Service.

Meru county commander Patrick Lumumba said another person is nursing injuries at Meru Level Five Hospital after the attack. He said the killer elephant was shot dead.

Family member Jane Thuranira said this is not the first time an elephant has killed a person in Imenti North. She said the family was staring at an uncertain future since Kirimi was the breadwinner.

Kirimi’s uncle Mwenda asked the KWS to erect an electric fence around the forest to keep the animals away from people's farms and homes.

Early this week, residents of Athwana and Thangatha wards were living in fear after four elephants strayed from Meru National Park.

The animals were seen at Ngongoaka, Kirudi, Ngage, Kunati, Ikana, Thangatha and some other parts of Tigania East.

Three weeks ago Silas Muchui from Mwerokanga in Tigania West was trampled to death by elephants from the park. Other cases were reported in Naari and Nthambiro in Meru two years ago.

Athwana MCA Victor Karithi told residents on his Facebook page to stay away from the animals.

“Elephants easily become hostile to people when they make noise as they try to scare them away,” Karithi said.

Residents want the KWS to drive the animals back to the park and compensate them for the destruction of their crops.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)