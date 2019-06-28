Corridors of Power

• Sources whispered to Corridors that some officers openly ask for bribes to facilitate the processing of benefits.
Yesterday we told you of the mess coupled with inefficiency that has bedeviled the Pensions Department. It has now emerged that many officers are pocketing bribes from vulnerable retirees, widows and orphans following on their benefits at Bima House. Sources whispered to Corridors that some officers openly ask for bribes to facilitate the processing of benefits. A retired teacher was, for instance, asked to pay Sh150,000 facilitation fees. This was to expedite a process which takes years to complete. Victims are asking the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and EACC boss Twalib Mbarak to take an interest at the Pensions Department. Auditor General Edward Ouko has unearthed Sh67 billion the department paid irregularly. Yesterday, we also asked Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to spearhead a grand house cleaning in the critical department.
It was American writer Richard Bach who said true love stories never have endings. However, a senator from Nyanza has leant the hard way that Bach could have been wrong after all. Sources whispered to Corridors that the senator who was dating a married woman has been dumped. This is despite showering the lady with expensive gifts, including renting her a high end apartment in the lakeside city of Kisumu. Call it love regaining sight, the woman has left the affluent life and peacefully returned to the husband. A little bird whispered to Corridors that the lawmaker has been sending emissaries to reclaim his love with no success.
Still on matters love, a famous TV girl is the talk of town. Why? She has become a nuisance not only to her boyfriend but also his friends. She is said to be following around the boyfriend even when he is hanging around with “maboys”. In the pubs, she is always on her phone, moving from one social media to the next. However, most of the time, she is gloomy. Our moles say she doesn't give her man any time to “breathe” and whenever he stares at a fine woman, the TV queen explodes. Those in the know are wondering if the two adults would ever live together.
MCAs from a county in Rift Valley are questioning the circumstances under which a firm associated with a top Jubilee Party leader won a contract to construct a county referral hospital yet the firm had failed to complete two projects the company was previously executing in the county. It is being whispered that despite not completing the two previous projects, he was paid. The county representatives have decided to take the issue to the assembly demanding to know when the tender for construction of the facility was made, if not single sourced.