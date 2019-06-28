Corridors of Power

Still on matters love, a famous TV girl is the talk of town. Why? She has become a nuisance not only to her boyfriend but also his friends. She is said to be following around the boyfriend even when he is hanging around with “maboys”. In the pubs, she is always on her phone, moving from one social media to the next. However, most of the time, she is gloomy. Our moles say she doesn't give her man any time to “breathe” and whenever he stares at a fine woman, the TV queen explodes. Those in the know are wondering if the two adults would ever live together.