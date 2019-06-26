Matiang'i threatens to close media houses spreading hate speech in Marsabit

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has warned media houses operating in Marsabit county that they risk being shut down if they continue spreading hate messages.

He spoke on Wednesday after hosting the Marsabit Interfaith Delegation for peace talks.

The delegation raised concerns over radio stations and social media pages being used for incitement.

The CS said social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter will be monitored.

He said any culprit caught will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Matian'gi further said media houses' status and the manner in which they operate will be analysed to ensure they conform with the laid-out operational procedures.

The delegation also raised concerns over the National Police Reservists (NPRs), saying they appeared to be taking sides in the conflict.

The meeting comes as the region is hit by insecurity from neighbouring communities.

The conflict has claimed 40 lives since September last year.

Matian'gi is expected to tour the region where he will oversee ceremonies to find lasting solutions to the conflict.

Matiang’i said he will prioritise the non-partisan involvement of community elders and spiritual leaders as part of the resolution mechanism.

He further directed that cross-border meetings between stakeholders from Kenya and Ethiopia in the Marsabit area be attended at the highest level by the National Government Administration.

“This is a vital duty that should not be delegated to junior officers. I will direct the Principal Administrative Secretary to ensure that this happens,” Matiang'i said.

Last month, a 12-member committee representing leaders from the pastoral region was formed to work with the national government security team with a view of restoring peace in the North Rift.

It follows a meeting between the national security team led by Matiang’i and the Pastoralist Parliamentary group led by Leader of the Majority in Parliament Aden Duale.