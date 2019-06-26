Jowie and Maribe on trial: Defence says man may have been living with Monica Kimani

Defence lawyers on Wednesday argued that there was a male adult living with slain businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Professor Hassan Nandwa pointed to men's clothes and accessories found at Monica's house in Lamuria Gardens.

He pointed to a pair of male shoes and male trousers.

In bathroom was also a shaving razor blade.

Lawyer Nandwa basing his arguements on photos taken at the crime scene, insisted on the possibility that a man was staying with the deceased in her house, before her death.

Crime scene expert Jennifer Sirwa also clarified to the court that the ammunition recovered was not in Maribe’s house.

Sirwa explained to the court that the pack of ammunition found in the ceiling was in Maribe’s neighbour Brian Kasaine’s house.

The defence also poked holes in the selective collection of evidence from Monica’s house.

Maribe’s lawyer Katwa Kigen pointed out at photos of food on the deceased’s table.

On the table was a bottle of soda, a glass and a smokie.“Why did you leave out this evidence in your report?” questioned the lawyer.

The scene of crime expert said her focus was not on that.

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie's lawyers on Tuesday suggested Kimani could have died due to starvation.

Irungu and journalist Jacque Maribe are accused of murdering Kimani.

The two on Tuesday took fresh pleas before High Court Justice James Wakiaga after the prosecution amended Irungu’s name to include the alias Harun.

Initially, the charge sheet only had Joseph Irungu, alias, Jowie.

The two denied killing Monica in her apartment at Lamuria Gardens on September 19, 2018.

Irungu’s lawyer Hassan Nandwa argued that since a postmortem carried out on Monica’s body result did not record whether or not there was food in her stomach; it is possible that he could have died of starvation.