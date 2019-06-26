City workers start cleaning 'abandoned statue' after Mutua visit

The area is usually full of litter.

On Tuesday, Mutua toured the statues of Kenyan heroes Dedan Kimathi and Tom Mboya and pledged to repair and maintain them.

Mutua was displeased by the state of the statues, saying, "I'm disgusted by the shameful state of neglect and disrepair of the statues. I will personally repair and maintain them as long as it takes until the concerned wake up from their slumber."

He compared the state of the statues to a child being sickly, starving, with a dirty diaper and in an uncomfortable environment.

He faulted politicians for involving themselves in propaganda and political activities for higher office.

"Instead of its [statue] parents tending to the child, they are busy campaigning and agitating for a bigger house as their child dies slowly. They are more concerned with elections three years away than the state of our youth, women and government services," he said.

"When you visit developed nations, you will find that statues of heroes, public squares and parks are well maintained. The private sector in these countries emulate their governments in maintaining the monuments; not so in Kenya," he said.

The neglect of buildings, airports, and parks, according to the governor, points to neglect in the provision of services, resulting in Kenya being a poor nation.

"In Kenya and other poor nations, we build and forget. It is indicative of the state of mind, culturalisation, and state of civilisation of those concerned. You can wear a suit but if your environment is dirty, you are fake and also dirty."

Mutua said statues, parks, stadiums, and offices in his county are well taken care of and maintained.