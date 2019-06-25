Woman bound to bed by two-decade brain tumour, fibroids

A family in Naivasha is seeking assistance for their mother who has been hit by a series of misfortunes leaving her bedridden.

The family of Rosejane Watahi Geita is seeking assistance to have her treated for a brain tumour, liver infection and fibroids.

For the last 25 years, Watahi, as she is popularly known, has been on medication impoverishing the family. Despite that, she is optimistic she will get well soon.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 1994, now has fibroids and infection in the liver commonly known as MARs.

Molecular Adsorbent Recirculating System (Mars) is an acute liver injury and graft dysfunction which cannot be treated locally.

The family requires Sh15 million to have the operation conducted abroad even as it emerged that the tumour was recurring.

Watahi, who works with one of the government parastatals, has been left incoherent due to the condition and suffers from seizures caused by past operations.

Her daughter Nelly Wangari says the problems started in 1994 when the mother started ailing and was treated for malaria.

“Some people suggested that she goes for a head scan but due to myths that this causes cancer we ignored the advice,” she said.

Speaking in their home in Site Estate in Naivasha, Wangari, who is a trained journalist, said an accident in 1996 was a blessing in disguise for the family.

She said following the accident, her mother had to undergo a brain scan during which the brain tumour was discovered.

“She was successfully operated on and returned to her normal way of life but later developed seizures and she could not be left alone,” she said with a show of medical documents.

Wangari in tears narrated how several other complications started cropping up adding that the liver infection was detected last year.

She said she had to stop working to cater to her ailing mother adding that currently they urgently required Sh15 million for the treatment.

She said they had exhausted all the family savings while seeking treatment. She is optimistic they will get support.

"The brain tumour has started to recur, she has fibroids, gallstones and now the serious liver infection and we are asking people of good will to come to our aid,” she appealed.

She gave the pay bill number 758843 for the account; Watahi, for well-wishers who may want to help her mother.

