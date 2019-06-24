Use yoga for its benefits, Kenyans told

The International Day of Yoga was marked yesterday with officials urging Kenyans to use yoga to enhance their physical, mental and spiritual status.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

The word yoga means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Yoga is known for disease prevention, health promotion and management of lifestyle-related disorders.

Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

On Sunday, Yoga International Day was commemorated at Premier School, Nairobi.

The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

The theme for the day was "Yoga for Climate Action."

The event, which was organized by the High Commission of India in Nairobi, was presided over by Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba and India High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra.

"I thank the government of India for spreading yoga awareness in the country," Namwamba said.

Namwamba said Yoga has further strengthened relationships between the two countries, sentiments that were echoed by Chhabra.