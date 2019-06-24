Three CSs record statements at DCI over plot to block Ruto's bid

Four Cabinet Secretaries are currently recording statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi.

They are Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Peter Munya (Industrialization).

It is however not clear what the cabinet secretaries are being investigated on.

Preliminary reports indicate that the four are being probed on their alleged plot to block Deputy President William Ruto from visiting Mt Kenya region.

Sources at the DCI says two of the CSs Kariuki and Mucheru are already recording statements at the headquarters.

They reportedly drove into the DCI headquarters early this morning in private cars. There is only one official car belonging to a CS at the institution with a Kenyan flag.

Last week, it emerged that operatives in Harambee House and others who ran President Uhuru Kenyatta's campaign are said to be holding meetings to counter Ruto's wave in Mt Kenya.

It is said that the operatives have brought on board some Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of state corporations.

Their plan, according to those familiar with the plot, is to tame the influence of pro-Ruto MPs in the region while promoting the handshake between Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

More to Follow...