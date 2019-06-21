Ministers, PSs in plot to lock Ruto out of Central

" I completely agree that we need to relook at our leadership in the House and in the committees so that we reconstitute them afresh. There is need that the committees be headed by people who have proved to be committed to the President's agenda," he said.

He said the MPs who have 'turned' against Uhuru were given the positions so that they would support the President's agenda in the bicameral House and not oppose him.

"Now that they are opposed to the President's legacy agenda, they need to relinquish the positions. Tangatatanga people are heading crucial committees in the House," he added.

He identified Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa as one of the people targeted for removal.

"We can't have someone who has publicly opposed the President heading the Budget committee. What will he do if the President brings a supplementary budget for the handshake team which he is opposed to? Will that bill go through?" Ngunjiri asked.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny joined the fray, calling for a massive shake-up in the leadership of Parliament and House Committees.

"The clean-up in parliamentary committees is long overdue. Most of the House leaders who serve in their positions at the behest of the party are opposing the President's agenda and this is unacceptable," he said.

He went on, "The people who hold House leadership positions courtesy of the party must be individuals who subscribe to the ideologies of the President."

He said the Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju must be ready to kick start the process of replacing the errant House leaders.

"I think this is an issue even the President is thinking about," he added.

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale yesterday said the House leadership and committee chairpersons are picked by the party leadership at State House

"If there is any change of guard it must be through a meeting at State House chaired by the party leader. Those are the instructions that I have," the Garissa Town MP told the Star.

He warned team Tangatanga and Kieleweke against bringing their politics into the legislature, saying there is nothing so far to necessitate a parliamentary group meeting.

"In Parliament, we don't have team Tangatanga or Kieleweke. We are a one Jubilee family. They should not bring their affairs into the running of the assembly," he said.

Washiali cautioned the MPs pushing for the shake-up, saying it will not be a walk in the park.

"I hope it is not one or two people waking up one morning and starting to think that it easy to remove a House leader. It is not a simple matter," the Mumias East MP said.

However, he noted that they will not be opposed to any bid to remove them from their offices if the Standing Orders and the party constitution are respected.

"Some of us hold these positions because we represent regions and other parties. I have no problem if they have satisfactory grounds and the right procedure is followed," he said.

The process of the removal House leaders —Majority or minority leaders and their whips — is a rigorous process that must be triggered by the sponsor party itself.

Once the party makes such a resolution, it writes to the Speaker who in turn communicates to the House to effect the decision.

However, a member can table a motion on the House to censure any of the leaders to compel their party to discipline them.

But for the removal of a committee chairperson, members can on their own remove a chairperson or vice chairperson, provided such a motion is approved by the speaker and supported by the majority of members.

Ruto's men claim it will be an uphill task to remove them from their lucrative slots given the massive support the DP enjoys.

However, the bid could easily become a reality if the President goes full-throttle to exploit the handshake deal with his soulmate Raila Odinga.

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who have been warming up to the President's agenda, might also be critical in removing errant Jubilee chairpersons.

Jubilee has 171 MPs, ODM 76, Wiper 23 MPs and ANC 14.