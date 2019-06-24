Our contribution to UHC is 85 per cent, says KMTC chair Kaloki

The Kenya Medical Training College has fully embraced the Universal Health Coverage pillar of the Big Four agenda and is working towards realising President Uhuru Kenyatta’s objectives.

KMTC chairman Prof Philip Kaloki on Friday said the college contributes 85 per cent in achieving UHC.

The college produces about 10,000 qualified health personnel annually.

In total, KMTC has, since 2013, when Uhuru took over the leadership of the country, produced 48,649 quality health personnel to fill gaps of human resource for health.

“We must ensure that all Kenyans who go to hospital get the quality services they deserve,” said Kaloki.

He spoke at the Mombasa Beach Hotel where the KMTC Board, principals, staff and students were celebrating major milestones achieved by the college over the years.

In the last five years, admissions have increased from 19,000 to 39,000 students.

The college, which was established in 1927, has 67 campus spread across 43 counties in Kenya, up from 28 campuses.

The four counties that do not have KMTC college campuses include Kirinyaga, Samburu, Narok and Marsabit.

However, Kaloki said plans are in place to open at least one campus in each of the four in the near future.

Kaloki said the college has set a target of releasing over 10,000 qualified graduates into the job market to cater for the increased demand for quality healthcare brought about by the UHC pillar of the Big Four Agenda.

“Of all those who work in health institutions across the country, 85 per cent have gone through KMTC.

“We will protect that contribution to the health sector and ensure we deliver on the UHC in the next four years,” Kaloki said.

The chairman attributed the success if the college to the collective efforts by the government and the college fraternity.

He said that collective effort has not gone unnoticed and the reward has been seen in kind.

“Our budgetary plans have been approved and our lecturers have got increased allowances,” said Kaloki.

This is because the college, which is a state corporation, has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 4, which means increased salaries, allowances and services.

“As we talk, that money has been disbursed to our account and will be effected immediately,” said Kaloki.

The chairman noted that the college has been generating about Sh3.6 billion annually through income generating activities and college fees, which make it almost self-sustain.