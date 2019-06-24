Magoha shortens time for KCPE candidates to review schools

Candidates sitting the KCPE exam this year have until the end of July to review their preferred secondary schools.

Previously, candidates were allowed to choose schools after the release of KCPE examinations.

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang on Monday said the new deadline will save the time taken in the admission process.

"Having been in class eight for two terms, parents can now assess their children's capability and help them make informed decisions... There will be no more requests to change schools in January," Kipsang said in Nairobi.

He said the government will ensure the learners get a spot in one of the 11 schools they indicate interest in joining.

The schools include four national schools, four from extra county pool, and two from the county pool of schools and a day school.

The PS spoke during a meeting bringing together ministry officials and regional directors of education to discuss this year's examination preparedness.

Knec chief executive Mercy Karogo said 1.7 million learners have registered for this year's Kcpe and Kcse examination.