Close

Magoha shortens time for KCPE candidates to review schools

In Summary

• Previously, candidates were allowed to choose schools after the release of KCPE examinations.

by LEWIS NYAUNDI News Reporter
News
24 June 2019 - 11:14
Education CS George Magoha.
Education CS George Magoha.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Candidates sitting the KCPE exam this year have until the end of July to review their preferred secondary schools.

Previously, candidates were allowed to choose schools after the release of KCPE examinations.

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang on Monday said the new deadline will save the time taken in the admission process.

"Having been in class eight for two terms, parents can now assess their children's capability and help them make informed decisions... There will be no more requests to change schools in January," Kipsang said in Nairobi.

He said the government will ensure the learners get a spot in one of the 11 schools they indicate interest in joining.

The schools include four national schools, four from extra county pool, and two from the county pool of schools and a day school.

The PS spoke during a meeting bringing together ministry officials and regional directors of education to discuss this year's examination preparedness.

Knec chief executive Mercy Karogo said 1.7 million learners have registered for this year's Kcpe and Kcse examination.

Don't force students to repeat classes, teachers warned

Every student should be given a chance to sit KCPE and KCSE exams
Counties
2 months ago

KCPE to be eliminated, learners to proceed to secondary without exams

Proposal wants learners to proceed to secondary school without examinations
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LEWIS NYAUNDI News Reporter
News
24 June 2019 - 11:14

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. US 'launched cyber attack on Iran weapon systems'
    1d ago World

  3. Army chief shot dead in Ethiopia attacks
    22h ago Africa

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos