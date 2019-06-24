City Hall to give priority to casuals in new jobs

The Nairobi county government will give priority to community health volunteers and casual workers when hiring in the next financial year.

Governor Mike Sonko gave the directive on Friday.

The new County Public Service Board gazetted on Thursday will spearhead the immediate employment of 267 nurses, 160 clinical officers, 101 medical officers, and 50 ambulance drivers.

Speaking at Mukuru Kwa Njenga during the first anniversary of Mukuru health centre, Sonko said he will ensure his administration deploys eight nurses and six clinical officers to the facility that serves the slum area.

To boost maternity services, the governor donated 30 beds and pledged to partner with stakeholders to expand the maternity ward.

Sonko promised to ensure that among the 6000 community health volunteers those who qualify to offer clinical services are absorbed permanently by the county.

“We know some of you have worked as volunteers in the slum areas for so many years and we now must consider you in our next employment,” he said .

The county will advertise jobs in the health sector before the years ends.

Health will receive Sh300 million in the next financial year and be enrolled with NHIF.

ECDEs and health have the most casuals and volunteers.

“We are going to ensure that all those that have been working in all county ECDE centres as casuals are absorbed. So we will not allow people from outside to be given priority,” Sonko said.

This financial year Sh70 million was allocated to support the 21,800 children in the 229 public ECDEs in the city .

The county is distributing free milk to ECDEs.