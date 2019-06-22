Ruto allies threaten to eject Tuju over leaked audio

A section of Jubilee leaders including Deputy President William Ruto have cautioned the party’s officials against being misused to engage in activities that can create division and hatred among Kenyans.

The leaders said Jubilee was formed on the basis of uniting and developing the country, saying the party’s officials should ensure they engage in activities that promote peaceful coexistence among all Kenyans.

Speaking at Namanjalala and Kipsis secondary schools grounds in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma Counties respectively, on Saturday, the Deputy President said the party under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to attaining a country free from tribalism and negative ethnicity.

He told the party’s officials that they were managing the party on behalf of millions of Kenyans, urging them to be at the forefront in eliminating hate and division.

“Our party officials in Jubilee must know that they are managing our party that is responsible for the development of the country. And as party, we undertook to unite the country, eliminate ethnicity, hate and division and build the country on the basis of manifesto that brings development to all corners of this nation,” said Ruto.

Others were Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Governor Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), MPs Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Janet Nangabo (Women Rep, Trans Nzoia), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu).

The MPs particularly took issue with a recent leaked audio between Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former MP George Nyanja over 2007/8-post election violence, saying it amounted to incitement.

Ichungwa said Tuju was undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deputy President’s stand of uniting Kenyans.

‘We want to be very clear as elected members of the Jubilee Party that whether you are a CS, PS or appointed leader in any capacity, we will not allow you to undermine the project of uniting Kenyans that was started by President Kenyatta and his deputy,” said Ichungwa.