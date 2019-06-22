Ruto allies threaten to eject Tuju over leaked audio

• The MPs particularly took issue with a recent leaked audio between Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former MP George Nyanja over 2007/8-post election violence, saying it amounted to incitement.
A section of Jubilee leaders including Deputy President William Ruto have cautioned the party’s officials against being misused to engage in activities that can create division and hatred among Kenyans.
The leaders said Jubilee was formed on the basis of uniting and developing the country, saying the party’s officials should ensure they engage in activities that promote peaceful coexistence among all Kenyans.
Speaking at Namanjalala and Kipsis secondary schools grounds in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma Counties respectively, on Saturday, the Deputy President said the party under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to attaining a country free from tribalism and negative ethnicity.
He told the party’s officials that they were managing the party on behalf of millions of Kenyans, urging them to be at the forefront in eliminating hate and division.
“Our party officials in Jubilee must know that they are managing our party that is responsible for the development of the country. And as party, we undertook to unite the country, eliminate ethnicity, hate and division and build the country on the basis of manifesto that brings development to all corners of this nation,” said Ruto.
Others were Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Governor Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), MPs Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Janet Nangabo (Women Rep, Trans Nzoia), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu).
The MPs particularly took issue with a recent leaked audio between Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former MP George Nyanja over 2007/8-post election violence, saying it amounted to incitement.
Ichungwa said Tuju was undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deputy President’s stand of uniting Kenyans.
‘We want to be very clear as elected members of the Jubilee Party that whether you are a CS, PS or appointed leader in any capacity, we will not allow you to undermine the project of uniting Kenyans that was started by President Kenyatta and his deputy,” said Ichungwa.
The legislators urged Tuju to resign for undermining the party from within. They dismissed his claims that the audio was a forgery.
“Tuju should stop undermining the unity of our party from within,” said Kapondi.
“It is very unfortunate that the Secretary General of Jubilee can talk and plan how to incite communities. This is unbelievable,” said Pukose.
Barasa wondered why Tuju was engaging in divisive politics when the top leadership was keen to having a united country free from tribalism.
“You cannot be a Secretary General of a party that formed the Government and you are engaging in divisive politics. I tell Raphael Tuju that if you want to engage in divisive politics, you are in the wrong place,” said Mr Barasa.
The Deputy President, at the same time, urged leaders to put aside their political differences and take a common stand on matters of development.
“We are here today as leaders from different political parties because of development. We must embrace this spirit of unity if we are to address the challenges facing our people irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations,” said Ruto.
He told those criticizing his development tours that ‘he was simply executing his constitutional duties’.
“I am simply executing a constitutional duty. But if there is anybody who is complaining that I have done his duties, then he should tell me. Let everyone do their work,” said Ruto.
Governor Khaemba said the people of Trans Nzoia will support Ruto in 2022.
“We have resolved to chat our own political destiny and we make our assurance to support the Deputy President so as to be part of the next government,” said Khaemba.
He said no one should gag leaders from engaging in politics of development, saying it’s the work they were elected to do.
“Leaders should not be gagged from engaging in politics of development because that’s the work we were elected to do,” said Khaemba.
Lusaka urged governors to utilize devolved funds to change the lives of those previously perceived to be marginalized.
“We want devolution to help the marginalized like those of you here in Mt Elgon,” said Lusaka..