PHOTOS: Lone pilot survives Kwale crash

• The pilot named Christopher van Dyk , a South African national was flying from Chyullu hills heading to Diani airstrip.
• Police launch investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident.
A lone pilot flying a light aircraft crashed at Matuga, Kwale after it developed mechanical problems.
The pilot named Christopher van Dyk , a South African national was injured when the Cessna aircraft registration number 5Y-WCA crash-landed at noon, a police report indicates.
The pilot was flying from Chyullu hills heading to Diani airstrip when the accident occurred.
The pilot suffered slight injuries and was rushed to Diani Hospital for check up.
"We suspect mechanical problems are to blame for the accident," said Kwale Commissioner Karuku Ngumo.
He said that investigations have kicked off to ascertain the real cause of the accident.
Following the crash, police, Kenya Airport Authority and fire brigade personnel were dispatched to the scene.
No one was injured on the ground and no damage occurred to property since the aircraft crashed on an open field.