PHOTOS: Lone pilot survives Kwale crash

A lone pilot flying a light aircraft crashed at Matuga, Kwale after it developed mechanical problems.

The pilot named Christopher van Dyk , a South African national was injured when the Cessna aircraft registration number 5Y-WCA crash-landed at noon, a police report indicates.

The pilot was flying from Chyullu hills heading to Diani airstrip when the accident occurred.

The pilot suffered slight injuries and was rushed to Diani Hospital for check up.