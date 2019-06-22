Missing city cop found unconscious

Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident in which an officer was found unconscious after he went missing from his station of work at South C Estate on Thursday.

Constable Simon Manyala was found lying unconscious in civilian clothes with injuries along the road next to a motorcycle.

The incident was reported to Langata police station on OB Number 16/21/6/2019 at 0640 hours.

Manyala had reportedly disappeared from Mama Ngina Children's Home in South C where he had been assigned to man together with his colleague William Kipruto.

“It was reported by William Kipruto that at the Home in South C at about 0400 hours, he noticed his colleague Simon Manyala missing. Upon searching, he recovered his AK 47 rifle with a magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition wrapped in his police uniform hidden under the seats,” reads the report seen by Star in part.

According to the police report, Kipruto reported the matter to Nairobi West police station. While there, he was informed that Manyala was found lying unconscious by the road in civilian clothes next to a motorbike with injuries on the head.

Manyala was taken to Nairobi West Hospital where he is recovering. Police sources said he is in fair condition.

The gun and ammunition were taken to the armoury and the motorbike was detained.

