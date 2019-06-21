Senators to summon CS Kobia over plan to hire public servants on contract

Senators are up in arms over a government plan to hire public servants on contract.

The Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced a freeze on permanent employment of civil servants from July 1.

Chairman Stephen Kirogo said permanent and pensionable terms of employment will be phased out at entry cadres and instead a three-year contract for all workers joining the service will be introduced.

"This will ensure that people are retained in the public service based on their performance," Kirogo said.

During a heated debate in Parliament, the lawmakers faulted the PSC for what they termed a unilateral decision that could send the country to the dogs.

Labour and Social Welfare Committee chairman Johnson Sakaja said the panel will summon Public Service CS Margaret Kobia to explain the rationale behind the new policy.

The Nairobi senator said the committee will seek to find out if the PSC conducted public participation as required by law before enforcing the policy.

"We will establish if a feasibility study was done on the impact of policy change as well as the change of policy in relation to the national development agenda,” he added.

Sakaja said the committee will also seek to know the status of the jobs skills gap in the public service.

He said the panel swung into action following the uproar that the announcement has sparked.

“We will expedite this matter. We will invite the PSC, the Council of Governors and trade unions to ensure the policy is in the best interest of the public," he said.

Wajir Senator Ali Ibrahim termed the move unfortunate. He said the government risks losing some of its most experienced and qualified staff if the policy is implemented.

He said the hiring staff on contract will worsen the already poor terms of service in the public sector.

"Civil servants are already suffering. They are poorly paid, they do not have houses or medical cover. Nobody will work for this government if people resign," he said.

"We don’t have doctors. The few we have are already leaving en masse because they are suffering. Teachers too are having problems," he said.

Nominated Senator Agnes Zani said the policy will aggravate the unemployment situation.

"These are decisions that are made without clear plans or policies. We have not established the impact of this policy," she said.

Senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) also criticised the policy.