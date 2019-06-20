Uhuru on his childhood dream: I wanted to be like my dad

President Uhuru Kenyatta says his father Jomo Kenyatta, who was the first President of Kenya, inspired him to aim for the country's top seat.

He was responding to a question asked by Purity Kendi on his childhood dreams and aspirations during the launch of MasterCard Foundation Young Africa Works programme.

Kendi is one of the MasterCard beneficiaries from Laikipia county.

Kendi's question caught the President off guard and he took a moment to let the question sink in before responding, amid laughs and applause from the audience.

He then said,“Like every young person, I dreamt of being a success and everyone is a creature of environment that they grow up in; I would be lying if I did not say that I did not want to be like my father.”

He said the good, firm moral grounding from his father and environment shaped his dream.

“The environment I grew up in inspired me to be the president of Kenya.” he said.

He has encouraged parents to pass good values to their children in order to build hopeful generations ready to take on bigger tasks ahead of them.

“We need to create a good, firm and moral grounding; we have lost that sense of family that some of us had the advantage of experiencing early. We have become too individualistic, materialistic and therefore, a lot of our children are losing hope, “he said.