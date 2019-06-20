Trade unions are partners and not threats, Atwoli tells states

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has urged African governments to stop viewing trade unions as easy targets for attack and harassment whenever there is instability in their governments.

He spoke yesterday when he hosted delegates from 54 African countries to a cocktail party on the sidelines of the ongoing annual ILO Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Atwoli, who is also the president of Organization of African Trade Union Unity, said there is a growing concern from trade union leaders across the continent that their governments continue to view them as threats as opposed to partners.

“It is workers who toil towards growing the economy of every nation and any challenge that any nation faces affects workers in equal measure because a robust economy will automatically translate into better terms and conditions of work for a worker,” he said.

“The perception among some governments that workers and their organisations are a threat to their economy and governance structures is far-fetched because we all need a stable and functioning government to be able to work and earn daily bread.”

Atwoli cited Sudan, where, soon after the ouster of former President Omar Al-Bashir, the new regime moved to deregister the trade union movement before reversing the decision upon international pressure.

Trade unions should be respected and recognised as an important segment of society as their contributions to any country cannot be underestimated, he said.

The unionist reminded leaders that most African and Latin American countries got their independence through pressure from trade unions at a time when the political class was under arrest.

He urged all trade union leaders not to relent in their push for respect and recognition, saying their success lies in their ability to mobilise and remain strong and relevant on the national stage. They must be fully involved in government policies with a view to influencing them in favour of workers, Atwoli said.

He cautioned governments against taking unilateral decisions and imposing them on workers.

Whereas most African countries have ratified the ILO Convention 144 on tripartite Consultations for government, employers and workers, most governments thrive on impunity, he said.

He appealed to governments to consult workers when making pertinent national decisions. Atwoli promised to host a summit in Nairobi in August to debate and engage each other on the issues affecting workers on the continent.

Thereafter, he will liaise with the OATUU Secretariat to roll out a programme that will enable him to visit every individual trade union centre on the continent and seek ways of strengthening the labour movement across Africa.

The delegates pledged to support the initiative and urged Atwoli to soldier on in his efforts to build a united, strong and democratic trade union movement.

(Edited by F'Orieny)