DRUG TRAFFICKING

Ex-presidential aspirant nabbed with 445kg of bhang in Marsabit

In Summary

by ABDIKADIR CHARI
News
20 June 2019 - 14:51
Former 2013 presidential aspirant Jafeer Issaak when he was arraigned before a Marsabit law court on June 20, 2019.
Former 2013 presidential aspirant Jafeer Issaak when he was arraigned before a Marsabit law court on June 20, 2019.
Image: ABDIKADIR CHARI

A former presidential aspirant was on Thursday arraigned before a Marsabit law court for the offences of transporting Narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Jafeer Issaak, a 2013 presidential aspirant, was nabbed with 445kg of bhang with a street value of Sh11.25 million.

Appearing before Marsabit magistrate Tom Mbayaki Wafula, the accused denied the allegation.

 

The case will be mentioned on June 26 pending probation reports on pre-bail.

The prosecutor opposed his bail request and termed the accused as someone who is a flight risk and always intimidating officers on the road and he lived in both Kenya and Europe.

Jaffeer termed the allegation as malicious and said he is ready to deposit his passport to the court insisting he will not in any way interfere with the case.

He said his family live in Nairobi while his family members live in Moyale.

The magistrate ordered him to produce his passport on June 26 during the determination of the bond.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening along Moyale-Marsabit road while driving a Toyota Prado land cruiser.

Marsabit police commander Steve Oloo confirmed that former presidential aspirant was arrested on his way to Marsabit following suspicion that he might be a drug dealer.

 

Oloo urged locals to ensure that they give such information to the security agency so that they can be able to curb drug abuse.

