'Banki' or 'benki' ? CBK boss ends debate on currency 'typo'

• On Wednesday, Kenyans on Twitter debated about the correct Swahili word for Bank, with some criticising CBK for getting it wrong.
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has clarified that the Swahili name for bank as appearing on Kenyan currency is 'Banki', insisting that it is not a grammatical error.
Speaking during a press briefing, Njoroge said the name 'Banki' was selected by the Late Tom Mboya and John Michuki who were minister for Commerce and PS Treasury respectively.
He said Kenya has been using the Swahili word consistently on notes and that there is no cause to worry.
"Bank is an English word and not Swahili. Kenya has been using it since 1966," Njoroge said.
Governor @njorogep: On translation back in 1964-66, the first proposal was to translate the institution’s name to Banki ya Katikati ya Kenya. Mr. Michuki (PS Finance) gently rejected it and referred the question to Mr. Mboya, who proposed that it be translated as Banki Kuu. pic.twitter.com/nKDxQeX1yW— Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) June 20, 2019
Neighbours Tanzania have the the word "benki" on their notes whereas the Kenyan note uses "banki".
The CBK boss added that there will be no extension of the October 1, 2019 deadline for the withdrawal of the old Sh.1,000 banknotes.
Njoroge added that the KCB-Imperial Bank process is at the tail end.
He said they want to complete the process so that depositors can receive the disbursements.