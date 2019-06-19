Probe Ruai Hospital over woman’s death, MP says

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule wants a private hospital in his constituency probed after a woman who gave birth at the facility died shortly after being transferred.

Mule said the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board and the Ministry of Health should investigate Ruai Family Hospital in which Eunice Ngei delivered.

The 34-year-old woman reportedly died at Kangundo Level 4 Hospital in Machakos county, a few minutes after she was transferred from the private health facility located in Tala town.

“I have heard about the incident at Ruai Family Hospital, the issue needs to be looked into deeply. I will notify the Parliamentary Health Committee on this issue and take firm action,” Mule said.

Mule urged the NHIF to be firm and ensure institutions registered with it adhere to ethics set by the medical board.

“We cannot allow businesspeople to take advantage of the sick. So, Ruai Hospital’s proprietors should carry their own cross,” he said.

The woman’s relatives have blamed their kin’s death on the private hospital.

The woman’s husband, Reuben Ngei, said he begged the facility’s management to refer his wife to Kangundo Level 4 Hospital for specialised medication after she developed complications, but they declined.

“These people have killed my wife. I begged them to transfer my wife to Kangundo Level Four Hospital but they refused. My wife told me that she would die in the facility,” Ngei said.