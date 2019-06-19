Naivasha mortuary capacity increased

• Hospital head says town needs another mortuary or further expansion of current one.
Naivasha subcounty hospital mortuary has been expanded to carry 40 bodies up from the current 14.
The facility has over 20 unclaimed bodies and the management has obtained a court order to dispose 10 of them.
Hospital superintendent Angeline Ithondeka said the mortuary's services had been stretched due to the high number of bodies brought in by police.
She said the facility handles bodies from as far as Limuru, Kinangop and Suswa hence the need to expand it.
“The mortuary can now hold 40 bodies after we built metal racks and we are now embalming extra bodies,” she said on Tuesday.
The superintendent said the hospital is working with the department of public health to dispose of unclaimed bodies.
“It is a process to bury the bodies as we have to issue notices to members of the public and police before getting a court order,” she said.
Ithondeka said there was a need to construct another mortuary or expand the current one which was built years ago.
Many of the unclaimed bodies are of persons suspected to have been murdered elsewhere and dumped around Naivasha.
Three weeks ago, the bodies of four men who were strangled were found along Moi North Lake road.
The county government of Nakuru has been unable to get land for a cemetery after the one in Naivasha became full.
“Naivasha cemetery was the first to fill up and three years down the line no one is willing to sell their land to the county,” the chief officer in charge of public health in Nakuru Samuel King’ori said.