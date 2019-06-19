Naivasha mortuary capacity increased

Naivasha subcounty hospital mortuary has been expanded to carry 40 bodies up from the current 14.

The facility has over 20 unclaimed bodies and the management has obtained a court order to dispose 10 of them.

Hospital superintendent Angeline Ithondeka said the mortuary's services had been stretched due to the high number of bodies brought in by police.

She said the facility handles bodies from as far as Limuru, Kinangop and Suswa hence the need to expand it.

“The mortuary can now hold 40 bodies after we built metal racks and we are now embalming extra bodies,” she said on Tuesday.

The superintendent said the hospital is working with the department of public health to dispose of unclaimed bodies.

“It is a process to bury the bodies as we have to issue notices to members of the public and police before getting a court order,” she said.

Ithondeka said there was a need to construct another mortuary or expand the current one which was built years ago.